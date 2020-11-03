Governors are pressuring Congress to speed up the purchase of

The articulations surrounding the purchase of a vaccine against Covid-19 for the Brazilian population intensified this Tuesday (3) in Brasília (DF). At a meeting with Mayor Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), the governors of the country’s five regions reinforced the chorus by the need to purchase an immunization product that can protect people from the new coronavirus and contribute to economic recovery.

They were then received by the President of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), at the request of the Coordinator of the Forum of Governors of Brazil and the Governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT).

“The defense that we governors make – and I’m also saying the units of the local authorities here – is that the first vaccine to be approved, to be scientifically approved, is the one that Brazil must accept. Whether the vaccine is made in butantane or Fiocruz, whether it was developed in this or that country, is currently irrelevant to the main priority, which is to save lives, ”explained Dias.

On the agenda right now, the governors are with Congress on Provisional Measure (MP) 994/20, which will release a loan of nearly R $ 1.995 billion to buy technology and manufacture a vaccine against Covid-19. “The discussion is going through the Chamber and the Senate about the definition of values ​​and also about part of the rules,” said Wellington Dias on Tuesday, affirming at the same time that the measure can secure the necessary resources for the national vaccination plan in relation to the citizens . 19th

For example, AstraZeneca is developing a product in collaboration with the University of Oxford in Great Britain. The vaccine is one of the main expectations of the vaccine for Brazil, where the substance can be manufactured by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

At the same time, CoronaVac, manufactured by the Chinese Sinovac laboratory, was also involved in the political negotiations. However, the product has been rejected by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who opposes China on ideological and doctrinal reasons. The representative even called the vaccine “João Doria’s Chinese Vaccine”, referring to the governor of São Paulo, with whom he feeds permanent political feuds.

Along with Doria and other governors, civil agencies and agencies overseeing the development of vaccine production have endorsed the importance of purchasing the substance. This Tuesday (3), for example, the National Health Council (CNS) issued a recommendation that the country should take action to ensure access to immunization against the new coronavirus.

The document calls on the Bolsonaro government to “honor the international commitments entered into and agreed upon, which, in addition to the commitment to health in Brazil, also demonstrates the commitment to global health by seeking appropriate and sustainable scientific and technological partnerships that negative effects for Brazil in both social and economic relations can be eliminated or minimized. “

The recommendation is also aimed at the legislative and judicial powers and calls, among other things, that “appropriate measures be taken to protect the Brazilian people from decisions of the presidency of the republic that are based on ideological convictions”. The Ministry of Health is requesting a number of actions from the Ministry of Health related to the purchase of the vaccine and guarantee of vaccine coverage against Covid-19.

The governors’ movement contrasts with Bolsonaro’s opposition to accelerating the debate on the procedures related to the acquisition of the property. For example, on the last 26th, the president criticized the vaccine-making race that is mobilizing laboratories and various political actors around the world. Several pharmaceutical companies have examined the immunizer.

“Everyone says the vaccine that took the least time today was four years. I don’t know why I should run beyond that, ”quipped Bolsonaro, not to mention the number of dead and infected in the country. Brazil already has more than 160,000 deaths caused by the disease, exceeding 5.5 million infected people.

With the pandemic spiraling out of control and the president’s opposition to hastening the purchase of a vaccine, not only are governors stepping up the pressure and entering the legislature, but proposals are beginning to test the design of other options. This is the case with Bill of Law (PL) 5017/2020, which provides for the release of Union funds to states and municipalities so that they can buy vaccines against Covid-19 themselves, provided the substance is approved by the National Agency of Health Surveillance (Anvisa) or commercial distribution approved by foreign reference health authorities.

The proposal drawn up by the chairman of the PSB, Alessandro Molon (RJ), provides that the federal government will provide R $ 2.6 billion this year so that the purchase of the substance can be guaranteed within the framework of the unified health system (SUS).

“Bolsonaro continues to spread paranoia and misinformation as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the lives of millions of Brazilians. Mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that the states are not taken hostage by the President of the Republic and can win the Covid-19, “says the MP.

The law also changes Law 13,979 of 2020 to allow states to buy, import, and distribute vaccines. These initiatives are now only passed on to the federal government. Under the PL, the money for the purchase of the products would come in the form of financial support and would be released after extraordinary loans were opened. The proposal provides for the funds to be returned to the Union if they are not used by the states and municipalities. The measure is not expected to vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

