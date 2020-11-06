Grandpas warns of the possibility of a second wave of Covid in

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is not ruling out the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus in Latin America and is alerting nations on the continent to the need for preventive measures. According to Marcos Espinal, director of the communicable diseases department at the facility, there is a need to maintain social distance, wear masks, wash hands and avoid crowds. “The most important thing is to keep the curve flat so that the healthcare system can handle serious cases.”

PAHO deputy director Jarbas Barbosa stressed that the American continent is experiencing a sustained first wave and that measures to contain the spread of the virus are imperative. “As long as the virus is around, we need to maintain the measures,” he said. He warned against a record of cases that have been recorded in the United States in the past few days that are driving up America’s numbers.

This Wednesday (4) the country counted more than 100,000 new infections within 24 hours. Overall, America has recorded more than 21 million cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. The total number of deaths reaches 647,393. The numbers are the most expressive of all the continents on the planet.

In Brazil, São Paulo fears high numbers

On Thursday (5), the São Paulo government showed fear of an increase in deaths and cases over the next 10 days with the relaxation of social distancing. The Minister of Health estimates that the total number of deaths could reach 43,000 if the measures were not observed. The number would increase the moving average of fatal cases per day in the region. The sum of cases has the potential to hit 1.3 million over the reporting period.

The state has the highest absolute number of cases and deaths in Brazil today and was the first to register the coronavirus domestically. The infected totaled 1,125,936 and the deaths 39,717. Even so, the rate of spread of the disease in São Paulo has been falling for more than a month. In order to avoid a reversal in this scenario, the government asks the population for attention, also for social gatherings in the home environment.

“We have to be careful with these controllable situations. I always affirm that most of the contagion occurs in families during social events. I recommend that you use a mask at home,” said José Medina, the doctor and coordinator of Covid -19 Emergency Center in São Paulo.

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS), 161,736 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 in Brazil as of Wednesday (4). 630 deaths were confirmed in one day. The number of people contaminated since the virus was first recorded domestically is 5,612,319. 22,294 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours.

