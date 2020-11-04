Great Britain and the EU agree. But only about the “big differences” that still exist – Executive Digest

The head of the UK negotiating team, David Frost, has agreed that, despite intensive negotiations over the past two weeks, there are still “big differences” with the European Union (EU) on a post-Brexit deal.

“Progress has been made,” said Frost on Twitter, before “agreeing” with EU counterpart Michel Barnier that “there are still major differences on some key issues.”

“We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom,” concluded the Briton.

Barnier had previously stated that there are “very serious differences” in the negotiations with the UK and that the EU is “ready for all scenarios”.

“Despite the EU’s efforts to find solutions, there are still very serious differences in the ‘level playing field’. [igualdade de condições entre empresas]guide [a criação de um mecanismo para resolver diferendos comerciais] and fishing ”, underlined Michel Barnier through his official account on the social network Twitter.

The negotiator also mentioned that the issues in question are “essential conditions for any type of economic partnership” and stressed that “the EU is ready for all scenarios”.

Barnier posted the news on Twitter following a meeting with the ambassadors of the member states in the EU and on the way to a meeting with the MEPs, where he will take stock of the state of the negotiations.

Negotiations between the EU and the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal are nearing completion. The negotiators point to mid-November as the deadline for reaching an agreement that the national parliaments would have to ratify before the end of the transition period on December 31.

Barnier’s statements came after the European Commission said on Tuesday it was considering moving on to the next steps in an infringement procedure opened on October 1 for the United Kingdom, based on a law passed in Parliament, that has violated certain clauses of the UK Brexit agreement provides.

“We sent a notification letter to the UK on October 1st for violating the exit agreement [do ‘Brexit’]. He had until the end of October to submit his observations to the letter. So far I can confirm that we have not received a reply, ”said the European Commission spokesman for the portfolio of negotiations between the EU and the UK, Daniel Sheridan Ferri, on Tuesday.

In the absence of a response from the UK government, the European Commission has announced that it will “consider the next steps, including issuing a reasoned opinion”.