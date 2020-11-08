Great interest in the American elections also in Germany

Berlin (dpa) – The dramatic US presidential elections with Joe Biden’s electoral victory fueled interest in the news among German viewers on Saturday.

The most watched program of the day was the “Tagesschau” at 20:00: 9.71 million people tuned in to ARD, the market share was 28.7%. According to the ARD media research, there were also more than five million viewers in the third program and special interest channels. In total, the “Tagesschau” reached 15.4 million spectators and a market share of 45.5 percent.

The ZDF also recorded the highest number of viewers with its news: the 19:00 “heute” news program saw 6.32 million (21.4%), a subsequent “ZDF special” for the US elections 4.90 million (15.4%) per cent). A number of “RTL aktuell” at 18.45 came to 3.51 million (12.5%). News channel n-tv also recorded above-average interest, which, according to its own information, achieved a daily market share of 3.0 percent with its reporting from the US on Saturday.

In the regular evening program, ARD was leading with the detective series “Die Diplomatin”. 6.16 million (18.6%) watched the episode “Deadly Alibi” with Natalia Wörner. ZDF attracted 4.67 million (15.6%) with an edition of “The Quiz Champion”. 3.65 million (11.4%) were interested in the casting show “Das Supertalent” on RTL.

Sat.1 reached 1.85 million viewers (5.6%) with the animated comedy “Hotel Transsilvanien 3 – Ein Monster Urlaub”, Vox with the action film “The Transporter Refueled” 1.43 million (4, 3%) and ProSieben with the political satire “The electoral activist” at 0.69 million (2.1 percent). Kabel eins recorded 0.61 million (1.8%) with the crime series “Hawaii Five-0” and ZDFneo with the comedy “Aushilfsgangster” 0.48 million (1.5%).