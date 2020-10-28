Greater Porto Mayors Ask Government For Help, Propose Curfew – Executive Digest

Greater Porto mayors want the curfew to be implemented and will ask Prime Minister António Costa to adopt the measure in the municipality, according to Jornal de Notícias (JN).

The aim is to limit activity and mobility at night and at dawn in order to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The President of the Oporto District Protection Commission and also the Mayor of Gondomar, Marco Martins, believes that “this is the most sensible measure” and that it will have less economic impact. The aim is to “reduce parties, family reunions or gatherings on the public street from young people who later infect parents and grandparents,” the mayor told JN.

Marco Martins will not propose an hour for the curfew. It is something that “needs to be analyzed to avoid what happened in Spain, to define hours and then have a number of exceptions”. With this in mind, the officer believes that “it should be as general as possible”.

State Secretary Eduardo Pinheiro, who is also responsible for coordinating the disaster situation in the northern region, admits “more restrictive measures” to “reduce the increasing case rate”.

“They will certainly happen, now we have to wait. We cannot question public health, ”stressed Eduardo Pinheiro on the eve of a Council of Ministers. Otherwise, “it will be impossible to answer,” he says.

It is recalled that the implementation of the curfew predicts the country will be in a state of emergency, not calamity – a situation Portugal is currently facing.

Matosinhos advanced this Tuesday with shopping malls closing at 9 p.m.

The municipality also recommended that the government restrict traffic between neighboring municipalities in addition to distance learning for 3rd cycle students, secondary school students, vocational training students, and higher education students.

Norte could hit 7,000 cases of Covid-19 a day next week, experts warn