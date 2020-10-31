Greece announces partial delivery from Tuesday – Executive Digest

The Greek Prime Minister today announced a partial detention set to begin next Tuesday to tackle the second wave of Covid-19, which includes an overnight curfew and the closure of bars and restaurants in several cities like Athens.

“It’s not a restriction like the one we had in the spring. The measures begin at 6:00 a.m. local time [04h00 em Lisboa) de terça-feira e a circulação será interdita entre as 00h00 às 05h00 [locais]”, Said Kyriakos Mitsotakis, emphasizing the need to” act now “so that the intensive care units, which are currently under pressure, can be relieved.

In a message to the country that aired on Greek television, Mitsotakis said schools and commerce will remain open and that the measures announced today will last for a month to prevent the pandemic from affecting the holiday season.

The Athens director general insisted on the idea that it is necessary to “act now” as more and more cases have been linked to the new coronavirus in recent weeks and warned of the risk of intensive care units collapsing.

Amid the surge in new cases of Covid-19, Greece last week imposed a 15-day curfew between 10:30 pm and 3:00 am in Athens and Thessaloniki, the two main Greek cities where almost half of them come together. of the total of 10.9 million inhabitants of the country, who are also hardest hit by the pandemic.

Greece is less affected than most European countries and has recorded more than 37,000 cases since it was first infected in late February, with 620 deaths related to Covid-19.

More than a hundred patients are currently admitted to the intensive care unit, the average age of which, according to health authorities, is around 65 years.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.