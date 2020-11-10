Green Data Center Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2026

The intensifying need for storage of massive amounts of data along with rising focus on adoption of solutions with low environmental footprint will push green data center market share growth. Several companies have been intending for cost cutting and leasing data center services from reliable partners. A number of companies are forging into the construction of mega green data centers to answer this requirement.

Small and medium-sized enterprises focus more on cutting down their expenses. Constructing and maintaining a data center is not affordable for every SME as their annual sales turnover is up to $100 million. These companies have been adopting data center services from data center colocation providers to reduce expenses.

Green data colocation facilities offer server security, storage, cooling, power, and networking equipment. Need for efficient colocation facility on lease among SMEs and reduce recurring costs will contribute to drive green data center market growth.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2420

Expansion of IT infrastructure is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the trend toward green data centers. IT & telecom applications will witness high demand due to digitization of everyday activities, including payments and shopping. The amount of data generated by various industries is a major contributor to the adoption of green data centers.

Moreover, with the growing importance of IT infrastructures & digitalization, the need for data security is also speeding up. Companies are increasingly investing in green data centers for cost efficiency and better scalability of data. Also, green data centers help companies curtail power consumption and operating costs, which is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for green data center market.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Green Data Center Market. They are as follows:

Airedale Air Conditioning, Dell Inc., Eaton Corporation, EcoDataCenter, Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric, HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PCCW Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, The 3M Company, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Verne Global, Vertiv Co.

Asia Pacific region stores massive potential for the expansion of green data center market due to proliferation of advanced technologies, including cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) in the region. It has been observed that China, Japan, Singapore, and India are mainly at the forefront of green data center adoption. Also, government initiatives in the aforementioned countries for fostering digitalization is instrumental in industry expansion.

For instance, Initiatives by the Indian Government, namely Digital India and Smart Cities, will further boost adoption of cloud computing and IoT across the country, which will necessitate the adoption of green data centers for storage purposes. In addition, the manufacturing sector is likely to generate massive demand for green data centers on account of heightened technology adoption within the sector.

Manufacturing processes are integrating IoT and machine learning technologies at large, which has given rise to enormous amounts of data, thus, fueling green data center market trends. Increasing number of manufacturing units in China and India is likely to change the industry outlook.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2420

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Green Data Center Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends by component

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Cooling

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Networking

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Power

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.5. Management software

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Installation & Integration

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Consulting

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Managed

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Green Data Center Market, By Application

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. Colocation

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. BFSI

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Government

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.7. Manufacturing

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.8. IT & telecom

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/green-data-center-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com