Greta Thunberg pays in kind. Activist tells Trump to “calm down” with election results – Executive Digest

The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg “attacked” Donald Trump on Twitter this Thursday and said the president should “calm down” in the elections. Trump wrote on the same social network last year that a 17-year-old should learn to deal with his anger.

In response to Trump’s publication in the “Stop the vote count!” Wrote, Thunberg wrote this Thursday: “So ridiculous. Donald has to work on his anger management problem and then watch a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Relax, Donald, relax!”

So ridiculous. Donald has to work on his Anger Management problem and then watch a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg), November 5, 2020

It is recalled that last December, after Thunberg was named “Person of the Year” for Time Magazine, Donald Trump poked fun at the teenager for passionately urging governments to take action to warm up to stop. global.

At the time he wrote on the social network: “So ridiculous. Greta has to work on her anger management problem and then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Calm down, Greta, calm down! “.

Now the young activist has paid “in kind”.

With Trump’s chances of re-election dwindling as more votes are counted in key states, the president launched an attack on the country’s democratic process from the White House this Thursday, falsely claiming that the elections would take place. stolen “.