Grocery purchases reach a decrease of 93% in 8 years

The amount funded by the federal government through the Family Agriculture Food Acquisition Program (PAA) has decreased by 93% over the past eight years.

In the first year of Jair Bolsonaro’s government (no party), the program spent R $ 41.3 million to sell 14,000 tons of food. It is the lowest value since the program was drawn up in 2003 under the anti-hunger policy under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The data was released on Wednesday (29) by the National Supply Company (Conab). Conab is an authority responsible for the agricultural and supply policy in Brazil and responsible for the operationalization of the program. In doing so, the government buys food for donations and public inventory creation.

At the height of the program, the federal government exported R $ 587 million in 2012 for the marketing of 297,000 tons of food produced by 128,804 farming families from the groups in the National Program to Strengthen Family Agriculture (Pronaf).

The PAA’s increase in resources for public purchases was one of the items Bolsonaro vetoed in the Assis de Carvalho Law (735/20) approved by the National Congress to help family farmers amid the new coronavirus pandemic .

As one of the programs responsible for wiping Brazil off the hunger map in 2014, the PAA is working on two ends. On the one hand purchase from family farmers. On the other hand, it distributes a part to the population most threatened by food and food insecurity.

Since it was founded in 2003, the funds made available by the federal government for the program have grown steadily, until 2006 and more slowly until 2012 when the upper limit reached R $ 1.2 billion. For 2020, the government provided for the allocation of R $ 101 million to the program in the 2020 Annual Budget Act (LOA).

Hunger path

Hunger in Brazil reached 10.3 million people, of whom 7.7 million lived in urban areas and 2.6 million in rural areas. This is evident from data from the first part of the family budget survey (POF).

The index measures the extent to which Brazilians are restricted in their access to food and was derived from information collected in nearly 58,000 households across the country between June 2017 and July 2018.

According to the survey, nearly half of rural families in Brazil live with food insecurity, a contingent that makes up 44% of the total.

In this area, the proportion of food insecurity classified as “severe” was 7.1% at the time of data collection. The number is three percentage points higher than the mark observed by researchers in the urban area, 4.1%.

