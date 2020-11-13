Growing: Short and Long term covid-19 impact on Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Research Dive has recently published a report titled “Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Component (Hardware, Software & Data Processing, Launch Service), Application (Communications, Reconnaissance, Scientific Research, Earth Observation, Remote Sensing, Climate, Mapping, and Navigation), End-User (Commercial, Government, Defense & Security, and Civil): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”

According to the report, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to garner a revenue of $7660 million at a 22.40% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest shares. The main reason being the presence of established space organizations such as SpaceX and NASA in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest growing because of the development of network infrastructure and increasing R&D activities.

Key Segment of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on component, application, end-user, and regional analysis.

By component, hardware segment will be the most lucrative. This is because hardware is the core of mini satellites and is easily available.

By application, the earth observation & remote sensing segment is expected to be the most profitable till 2027. The enhanced parallel computing and communication functionality along with the ability to take decisions regarding time and data is expected to enhance the growth of the segment in upcoming years.

By end-user, the commercial segment is estimated to earn the highest share. This is because of the use of nanosatellite and microsatellites for complicated space missions such as navigation, marine, space & earth observation, and others.

Market Dynamics

Advanced space technology is going to be the major growth driver of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI) has recently launched the inexpensive variants of the nanosatellite and microsatellite. Because of the low cost of production compared to large satellites, many organizations are investing in nanosatellite and microsatellites for commercial use. These are the factors fueling the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

The lack of dedicated launch vehicles for launching mini satellites into space will hamper the global market during the forecast period.

Development of the communication industry along with huge adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is estimated to facilitate growth opportunities for the global industry in upcoming years.

Key Players of the Market

The report has mentioned the most significant players of the market. They include Sierra Nevada Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Gom Space, AAC Clyde Space, L3Harris Technologies, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Innovative Solutions In Space, AST & Science LLC, Space Quest Ltd., Planet Labs Inc., and many others. The report also summarizes other important aspects including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments of the leading players.

