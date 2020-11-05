Growth: Is COVID-19 impact on the growth of Sports Nutrition and Supplements Market

Sports nutrition and supplements is a fast-growing industry with proteins and energy gels being most popular sports nutrition products that are solely used by bodybuilders and athletes. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 sports nutrition and supplements are now being used by the majority of the population to boost their immunity.

According to a Research Dive published report, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the global sports nutrition and supplements market. By 2026, the global market is estimated to surpass $35,350.0 million, increasing from $13,900.0 million in 2018.

Most Popular Sports Nutrition and Supplements in the Market

Sports nutrition and supplements are the foundation of athletic success. It is a well-made nutrition plan that allow athletes and active adults to perform at their best. Sports nutrition and supplements supplies the right food type, fluids, nutrients, and energy to keep the body functioning at peak levels and well hydrated. A sports nutrition and supplements diet may vary, depending on specific day to day energy demands. Sports nutrition and nutrition and supplements are also used to boost immune system.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), maintaining better immune health enhances recovery from several infections and viruses, including coronavirus. In addition, nutritional deficiencies such as that of micronutrients, protein, and vitamin might decrease the immunity and also increase an exposure to infections. These factors are increasing the demand for sports nutrition and supplements products to maintain fitness and help in strengthening the immunity system. Some of the most popular sports nutrition and supplements are:

Creatine

Creatine monohydrate is one of the most popular sports nutrition and supplements available in the market today. It has more published human studies that shows its safety & efficacy comparedto other supplements in the industry. Thus, it is the best-selling workout supplement of all time.

Creatine is a staple ingredient for any individual involved in high-intensity sports requiring fast and explosive movements, such as weightlifting, boxing, rugby, and football. It helps the athlete to less likely fall ill before any workout session or competition. The supplement is often referred as ‘ergogenic’, which means to improve physical performance. A daily intake of creatine can:

Increase muscle power output

Increase muscle strength

Increase lean muscle mass

Increase muscle speed

Proteins

Protein is one of the most popular and important sports nutrition and supplement, when it comes to boosting immunity and building & preserving muscle mass. Regular consumption of proteins, contributes to the repair and significant growth of muscle fibres. It is not gender-specific, which means that its benefits can extend to women and men of all ages, fitness levels, and body types. Scientists have long understood that an abundant intake of protein in the diet is essential for proper immune function. Protein bars are high in demand in the COVID-19 pandemic as they help in providing energy and boost immunity.

Multivitamins

Though it is important to ensure the high-quality of a diet, a daily broad-spectrum multivitamin can be useful to make sure that there are no nutritional deficits in the key nutrients required for immunity. A body requires minerals and vitamins to function effectively. Unfortunately, in today’s busy lives, a balanced meal providing the required minerals and vitamins is not an everyday routine. Thus, many consumers use multivitamins to provide the body with the right amounts of nutrients.

When a body doesn’t receive its acclaimed daily intake of vitamins, it becomes harder for the body to perform everyday tasks, which leads to fatigue & other health problems. In terms of sports nutrition and supplements, free radicals are often responsible for muscle ageing and other related problems. Multivitamins boost the immune system, which makes the user less likely to fall ill, and thus these sports nutrition and supplements are witnessing a surge in demand during pandemic crisis.

While you can’t always control your immediate environment, you can truly bolster your immune system with some simple nutritional guidelines to tackle several viruses and infections. Sports nutrition and supplements help in improving energy levels and promote a sense of wellbeing. Choosing the right sports nutrition and supplements all boils down to being an informed consumer.

