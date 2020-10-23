Growth of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Report Till 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Dental Practice Management Software market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Dental Practice Management Software market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Dental Practice Management Software Market will reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Some of the notable industry players are Carestream Dental, Patterson Dental, Henry Schein, Quality Systems and Dovetail Dental Software among others. New product launch, acquisition, distribution and marketing strategies dominated the dental practice management software industry. New product launches allow the companies to introduce innovative solutions in the market and stay ahead in the competition.

Increasing demand for dental services due to aging population and overall population growth, leading to high competition for dental practices should drive global dental practice management software market growth. Elderly population is vulnerable to oral diseases such as periodontal disease that accelerates demand for practice management solutions. Moreover, implementation of cost containment measures to curb the rising healthcare expenditure caused due to dental problems will propel dental practice management software business growth.

Increasing shift towards digitization along with rapid technological advances in the dentistry field will spur demand for dental practice management solutions. Moreover, increasing focus of dental practitioners on providing quality-care coupled with complying to healthcare information technology regulatory requirements will drive industry growth.

Presence of several organizations such as American Dental Association, and Germany Dental Association working towards raising awareness regarding oral health is expected to further fuel industry expansion. High initial set-up cost associated with software along with dearth of skilled IT professionals is expected to impede the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Scheduling component segment generated highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to fetch more than 12.0% CAGR by 2025. Rising geriatric patient base suffering from dental problems has led to increase in dental visits. Increasing usage of scheduling module that allows dentists to schedule check-ups and appointments efficiently will boost segmental growth.

Insurance management market will experience considerable growth and exceed USD 390 million by 2025. This is attributable to its ability to integrate payers, providers and patients and enabling dental offices to communicate directly with insurance companies to receive patient plan benefits. The module also automates insurance eligibility and benefits check leading to improved efficiency.

Web-based software business generated majority of market share in 2018. However, advanced modules such as cloud-based software is poised to be fastest growing business segment over the forecast period. Cloud-based services offer better functionality, cost-effectiveness along with increased efficiency propelling segmental growth.

Canada dental practice management software market will witness significant growth of 10.5% over the coming years. This is attributable to rising healthcare awareness about oral health along with increasing dental visits in the country. France dental practice management software market will experience lucrative growth owing to expanding patient pool suffering from oral problems along with presence of local manufacturers providing dental practice management software solutions will stimulate market growth in the country.

Asia Pacific dental practice management software is expected to surpass USD 550 million by 2025. Rising elderly patient base in emerging countries such as China and India coupled with greater health awareness for oral health in the region is attributable to its rapid growth.

