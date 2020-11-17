Growth of Global Medical Tourism Market Report Till 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Medical Tourism market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Medical Tourism market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

Medical Tourism Market will exceed USD 30.0 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Various government policies to ease medical ease medical travel will foster industry growth. Reduction in wait time, quick approval of visa and simpler admission process are few of the strategies incorporated in policies for foreign patients.

Company Profiles

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Fortis Healthcare Limited

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Manipal Hospitals

Max Healthcare

Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

Narayana Health

Raffles Medical Group

Framing new policies for medical tourists that will assure simpler, quick and high-quality medical treatment for foreign patients. Numerous initiatives undertaken by government for promotion and ease of medical travel will attract large number of foreign patients, thereby driving medical tourism market across the forecast timeframe.

Growing awareness among patients pertaining to medical tourism will be one of the major growth rendering factor. Initiatives undertaken by public and private healthcare centers for promotion of medical tourism and various advantages associated with medical travel will spur market growth in the future. For instance, government of India is constantly promoting and marketing its developed healthcare sector for attracting foreign patients and medical tourists. Aforementioned factors will boost medical tourism market growth in the future.

Cosmetic surgery segment dominated the overall market and accounted for revenue of USD 3.1 billion in 2018 owing to increasing influence of aesthetics among the people. Availability of minimally invasive surgical procedures and technologically advanced instruments in developing countries for aesthetic purposes will drive market growth in the future. Majority of the people seeking cosmetic surgeries travel abroad so as to avail high-quality cosmetic treatment but at 50% lesser cost, thereby driving industry growth across the forecast timeframe.

These key industry players focus on strategies such as opening of new facilities, mergers and joint ventures to strengthen market position. For instance, in In July 2018, Fortis Healthcare approved investment proposal from IHH Healthcare. This partnership will provide Fortis Healthcare with new opportunities to expand business and strengthen its Market presence.

Mexico medical tourism market accounted for revenue of USD 2.4 billion in 2018, owing to availability of high-quality and efficient medical treatment at significantly lower cost as compared to other developed nations. Also, the Mexican government have invested a large proportion of their GDP towards improvement of healthcare infrastructure to improve the healthcare infrastructure. Increasing number of people suffering from various chronic diseases, rising demand for advanced treatment coupled with need for cost-effective procedure will drive Mexico medical tourism market.

UAE medical tourism market accounted for revenue of USD 470.8 million in 2017, owing to increasing demand for orthopedic procedures by foreign patients. Government initiatives such as development of Dubai Health Experience (DXH) tourism portal will ease medical travel of foreign patients to Dubai. Various government efforts to develop healthcare infrastructure will promote medical tourism business growth in the future.

Colombia medical tourism market will grow at the rate of 11.3% CAGR across the projected timeframe owing to rising number of foreign patients visiting the country. Majority of the foreign patients visiting country are attracted to wide portfolio of cosmetic surgeries offered by highly competent and qualified medical personnel. Presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure focused on cosmetic surgery will propel industry growth in the future.

