Growth of Global Smart Speaker Market Report Till 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Smart Speaker market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Smart Speaker market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Smart Speaker Market is set to exceed USD 30 billion by 2024 owing to the several benefits of these devices such as the ability to communicate with other devices and keeping users connected to the internet. Increasing security threats related to these devices are expected to threaten the smart speaker market growth as these devices are equipped with intelligent virtual assistants, who listen to the users when activated using certain commands.

The key vendors in the smart speaker market include Apple, Inc., Baidu, Google, Inc., Lenovo, Onkyo, and Panasonic Corporation. The players in the industry are continuously innovating to differentiate the nature of their offerings. For instance, in 2018, Sonos introduced Sonos Beam, a soundbar with five far-field microphone array. With this launch, the company entered the home theater segment of the audio industry.

For instance, these devices can perform a range of tasks such as giving information, sharing audio files, and provide on-command to other connected devices. The increasing penetration of IoT technology and the adoption of connected devices will boost the smart speaker market growth in the next six years. The increasing popularity of connected devices to perform domestic tasks, such as controlling lights and security doors, through single devices is fueling the industry demand. The integration of these devices with connected households will propel the industry growth.

Rapidly-advancing technology is challenging the older devices and making the old devices obsolete. On the manufacturers side, the voice assistants offer a limited range of languages such as English, Japanese, and German. This will hamper the demand for these devices in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA, thereby challenging the smart speaker market.

These continuously-activated devices listen to the personal and confidential data of the users. Several security threats and incidents have occurred that have encouraged the players to improve the security of these systems.

The Siri-enabled smart speaker market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the large popularity of Apple devices among the consumers. Superior sound quality as compared to the other speakers is adding to the increased shipments of these devices. Furthermore, the compatibility of these devices with the iOS is expected to propel the industry growth due to the large-scale adoption of iOS-enabled smartphones.

The smart speaker market in commercial applications will grow rapidly due to the increasing adoption of these devices in businesses. These devices enable conference calls, allow the performance of hands-free tasks while receiving the industry information, and generate ambient sounds. These devices will also find applications in the healthcare sector by integrating them with the building management systems and gathering patient information.

The Asia Pacific smart speaker market is expected to gain momentum over the forecast time span owing to the increasing penetration of IoT and connected technology. The region has witnessed an upsurge in the wireless infrastructure developments. By the end of 2016, there were 2.7 billion unique mobile subscribers in the region, accounting for more than half of mobile subscribers, particularly in India and China. With the penetration of 5G networks in the region, the penetration of intelligent devices is expected to increase, thus propelling the smart speaker market growth.

