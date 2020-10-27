Grupo Santander expects to cut jobs. Portugal doesn’t escape the cut – Executive Digest

Spanish banking group Santander announced on Tuesday that it intends to cut jobs in Spain, Portugal, the UK and Poland in order to save another billion euros in Europe.

Santander President (CEO) José António Álvarez insisted today during the press conference on the Bank’s results by the end of September that the scope of this new adjustment has not yet been determined and that the unions will be the first to become aware of it from that.

The “number two” of the bank ensured that the downsizing was carried out, as in the past, “without drama”, “with agreements and in dialogue with the unions”.

The message seems clear to bank workers in Spain, who were surprised this morning by the news that Santander is planning a collective layoff in the country that will involve 3,000 employees.

According to the Spanish press, Santander is preparing the first collective layoff in a Spanish bank as a result of the pandemic after telling unions that an adjustment is being made for economic reasons that will affect 3,000 of the 27,261 workers in Spain.

The banking group achieved a net profit of 3,658 million euros in the first nine months of the year. This represents a 40.8% year-over-year decrease, due to the greater precautions taken to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Spain, Santander made a “decent profit” of 497 million euros by September, 58% less than a year earlier, an amount three times less than the 1,545 million euros made in Brazil, which was more quarter, the country in which he made the most money.

Santander said that in Portugal, due to the impact of covid-19 on income and provisions, the “fair benefit” has decreased 37% to € 243 million.

The Covid-19 pandemic is reducing economic activity worldwide, causing more than 1.1 million deaths since December last year.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (44,896 deaths, more than 873,000 cases), followed by Italy (37,479 deaths, more than 542,000 cases), France (35,018 deaths, more than one). 1 million cases) and Spain (35,031 deaths, more than 1,098 million cases).