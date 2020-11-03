Gun attack on Rio de Janeiro city council leaves two dead and four injured – World

In a shooting attack on Monday evening against the city council of Rio de Janeiro, Jair Barbosa Tavares, known as Zico Bacana, two people were killed and four injured in addition to the parliamentarian in this Brazilian city. Zico, who is running for re-election in the local elections on the 15th, was fighting in the “Bar do Xuxa” in the Ricardo de Albuquerque district when the snipers suddenly arrived in a car and started shooting with war rifles.

In his report at the police station in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the city council said when speaking to voters outside the bar around 8 p.m. it found that the occupants of a car he had just parked were armed with thick-caliber weapons and fell to the ground, already predicting an attack. He was hit in the head before he could protect himself with his own car, which he leaned against, and after the attack he received medical treatment at Carlos Chagas Hospital in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood.

According to the police, the city council’s car was hit by at least 15 war weapon projectiles. The city parliamentarian was riddled with bullets not only because the car was armored and prevented from being hit by bullets other than the one that had slightly injured his head.

Two others out of around 50 people around him weren’t so lucky and died while four others were injured and taken to the same hospital. Authorities said one of the fatal victims, whose identity was not disclosed by police, was a man allegedly linked to drug trafficking in the area.

As a result, the police did not confirm whether the target of the attack was the city council or the drug trafficking man allegedly a member of the criminal gang Comando Vermelho. Jair Barbosa Tavares, a former military police officer, was accused in 2008 of being a member of an armed militia operating in the area near Morro do Chapadão, one of the most violent areas of Rio de Janeiro, but was not charged for lack of evidence.