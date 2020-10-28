Guterres calls for an “available and accessible” vaccine for everyone – Executive Digest

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called today that the future vaccine against Covid-19 be “available” and “accessible” to all.

In a video conference with the leaders of the Nordic Council – which includes Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Finland – Guterres defended a “new and effective multilateralism” that addresses global challenges: from global warming to the current pandemic.

“It is imperative that the vaccine against Covid-19 be available and accessible to everyone. Because nobody is safe [do vírus] until we are all safe, ”said Guterres during his speech.

This vaccine should be viewed as a “global public good,” said the UN Secretary-General for treating the new coronavirus, which has already infected more than 43.5 million people worldwide and caused more than 1.1 million deaths.

Guterres recalled that the current situation is “not just a health crisis” but also an economic catastrophe which “threatens all development”.

The recovery, he added, should not “replicate the past” but rather build “in a sustainable and inclusive way” and “address the weaknesses” the pandemic has shown around the world.

In his opinion, one should move not to “global government” but to “real global governance” with strong institutions, since the current ones are “quite weak” and “have the capacity to ensure the minimum level for meeting global challenges”. .

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen also defended the guarantee of universal spread of the future vaccine against the new coronavirus and pledged to contribute to multilateral efforts.

With this in mind, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir called for “equitable access and distribution” as well as a “global response” to the health and economic crisis as the collective fate of humanity is at stake.

In defense of the multilateral system, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the United Nations was “needed more than ever” and Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg pointed out that the pandemic showed the “need” for “international cooperation”.