Hackers steal $ 2 million from Trump’s campaign funds in Wisconsin – Executive Digest

The campaign to re-elect the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in Wisconsin, was the target of a hacker attack that resulted in a $ 2.3 million “hole”, the Republican Party said Enter This Thursday on.

According to the Associated Press, the state of Wisconsin said in a statement that hackers attacked and stolen Trump’s re-election funds on this vital battlefield less than a week before presidential (and November) election day.

“Cyber ​​criminals used an elaborate phishing attack to steal funds, modify bills, and commit electronic fraud,” said Andrew Hitt, GOP president of Wisconsin, on the note.

“By committing this crime and in this format, the hackers showed a deep level of familiarity with the party’s operations in this campaign,” he said.

Some of the notoriety included knowing enough about the Wisconsin Republican Party’s partners to forge corporate invoices, which ultimately sent money to hackers rather than suppliers, in this case campaign correspondence and hats to Trump supporters.

Hitt said that although the party has lost millions to its campaigning efforts, it still hopes to run at “full capacity” to support Trump’s re-election.

The attack used a “commercial email commitment” program common among hackers who present themselves as a business partner of a company and request payments on their behalf.

The Wisconsin Republican Party also said it carried out the attack on October 22nd and notified the FBI the next day.

Without further clarifying whether the crime is financial or political, the organization rules out the possibility that hackers may have stolen other data.