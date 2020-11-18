Hair Transplant Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

Hair Transplant Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The hair transplant market is expected to record commendable growth owing to increasing cases of male pattern baldness and growing demand for platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Factors like cost-effectiveness of these procedures along with recent technological advancements and automation could support the acceptance of hair transplant treatments. Heavy spending on improving physical appearance and an increasing demand for single session hair restoration surgeries will augment market size.

Hair transplant procedures are largely carried out across specialized clinics. Reports cite that the clinics segment held the largest market share (over USD 5,410 million) in 2019 credited to economical outreach and cost effectiveness of hair restoration procedures. Enhanced pre- and post-operative consulting have helped accelerate the number of hair transplant surgeries carried out across these clinics.

Companies operating in the hair transplant market are making huge investments for the development of advanced solutions and technologies. For example, in 2019, hair transplant firm, Allergan Plc invested USD 25 million in biotechnology company Exicure for the development of new drugs for hair loss treatment. Based on such strategies, GMI, estimates that the hair transplant market could register over a valuation of USD 40.1 billion by 2026.

Elaborating on few of the ongoing trends fostering hair transplant market expansion:

1) Increasing demand in the Middle East

The number of people suffering from hair loss has grown exponentially across Middle Eastern countries, compelling a large number of younger men to opt hair transplant procedures. According to recent studies, about 60% of the male population in the Middle East is anticipated to go through hair loss in their lifetime, compared to 40% of the global average. Genetics, stress, medication or illness, water and climatic conditions as well as physiological factors such as ageing and malnutrition are some of the main causes of male pattern baldness.

2) Robust benefits of FUE hair transplant

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant segment held a valuation of over $3,270 million in 2019. FUE is basically a hair transplant surgery method in which individual hair follicles are manually removed from the patient’s scalp and implanted in the balding area. Rising use of latest hair transplant methods by surgeons, increasing global aging population, surge in number of men experiencing male pattern baldness and a steady increase in incidence of alopecia cases are some of the key factors likely to propel the demand for FUE procedures over time.

3) Rising demand for PRP sessions

In 2019, the platelet rich plasma segment held the largest market revenue share of around USD 358 million. PRP therapy is considered as one of the technologically advanced hair transplant therapies for hair thinning problems. This therapy has more than 20 growth factors which are thought to be helpful for hair regrowth via stimulation of the new hair cells. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of this procedure will fuel its popularity and adoption over the coming years.

4) High demand from male patients

Demand for hair transplant procedures are considerably higher among male patients that experience early pattern baldness. Genetic predisposition, unhealthy lifestyle and sub-optimal diet are some of the major contributors to male pattern baldness. As per studies, around 25% men having hereditary hair loss issues start losing their hair before 21 years of age. Estimates suggest that the men may record a CAGR of 25.8% by 2025. Rising prevalence of hair loss among young people, awareness about hair transplant products and increasing disposable income are some of the factors leading that will support industry expansion.

