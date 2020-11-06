Half of the children can be immune to Covid-19 without ever becoming infected. What only happens to 5% of adults, says study – Executive Digest

Some antibodies to colds can also neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. This is shown by a new study by University College London and the Francis Crick Institute.

A study cited by the Daily Mail, which included more than 300 people who never had Covid-19, found that around 5% of adults have these versatile antibodies. However, it was highlighted that in a group of children under the age of 16 this percentage has risen to 44%.

At this time, scientists are still unable to explain the presence of these antibodies, so it varies greatly between adults and children.

The study, by UCL and the Francis Crick Institute, looked at antibodies circulating in blood samples taken before the new coronavirus pandemic began in 2011.

Peter Openshaw, a professor at Imperial College London who did not participate in this study, says the method used by the researchers is based on flow cytometry and can detect types of antibodies that have never been seen in other studies.

The researchers noted that they made the discovery while developing highly sensitive antibody tests to Covid-19, and to verify the performance of the test tests, they compared the blood of patients with Covid-19 with that of patients who did not. had the disease.

Then he discovered that some people who weren’t exposed to SARS-CoV-2 had antibodies in their blood that would recognize the virus. In subsequent tests to confirm the results, they found that 16 of 302 adults (5.3%) had cross-virus antibodies, but 21 (43.8%) in a separate group of 48 children.

In samples from 50 pregnant women in May 2018, five (10%) had cross-reactive antibodies.

All blood samples are from 2011 to 2018, long before the SARS-CoV-2 virus appeared in Wuhan in November of last year.