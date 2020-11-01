Halloween: Trick or Treat – Cooking

With more tradition in the US, Halloween or Halloween (October 31st) is already celebrated around the world. On this day, the traditional phrase “trick or treating” can be heard door to door. and the disguises that allude to the date multiply: witches, undead, vampires, or ghosts.

With the advent of social networks, many celebrities don’t let the day go by and insist on sharing their spirits with thousands of followers. And almost like at Carnival, anything imaginative is allowed on Halloween. American Bebe Rexha, for example, decided to dress up as Poison Ivy, one of Batman’s enemies, while Spanish singer Rosalía cut her outfit and donned an orange wig the color of pumpkins, another symbol of Halloween.

Cindy Álvarez Garcia, wife of FC Porto player Matheus Uribe, also owed nothing for the clothes and published several photos in lingerie with the title: “Buuuuu!” Christine McGuinness also opted for underwear. David Beckham and his daughter Harper chose vampire teeth. Here, Carolina Patrocínio was one of those who joined Halloween and disguised herself as the evil witch Maleficent.