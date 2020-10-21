Halogen Biocides Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds Global Halogen Biocides Market Size for Water Treatment Applications report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Growing population has resulted in an upsurge in infrastructural development and rapid urbanization. In addition to this, rising initiatives towards reducing the number of waterborne diseases coupled with cognizance regarding importance of clean water intake in order to prevent diarrhea and cholera is also aiding the market expansion.

According to the report, U.S. food industry recorded the highest water release of around 36% followed by petroleum and chemical industries. Adoption of halogen biocides in water treatment applications aids in inhibiting the growth of microorganisms, thus destroying the contaminants in the water.

As per product type, chloramine segment is projected to expand significantly during the study period. Chloramination is the method of adding chloramine to potable water to disinfect it. Th product ensures long lasting disinfection, which further enables in maintaining the quality of water during distribution through pipes.

The report states that municipal end-user segment accounted for substantial market share in recent past and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, primarily due to rising adoption of halogen biocides for water treatment. Chlorine gas is widely used in municipal water purification systems since it comprises of disinfecting properties.

Increasing environmental awareness coupled with rapid industrialization has impelled the demand for water treatment chemicals, which in turn is driving the growth of halogen biocides industry for water applications. Growing inclination towards treating water before releasing it into water bodies are stimulating the industry outlook.

Regionally, chlorine based halogen biocides industry share from oil & gas application in North America is reckoned to grow at 3% CAGR during 2019-2026. Booming oil & gas sector along with surging demand for wastewater management solutions are facilitating the business outlook in North America.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the forthcoming years. Escalating investments in water treatment activities along with favorable government initiatives towards minimizing water pollutant levels are augmenting the regional demand for halogen biocides.

The prominent companies operating in halogen biocides industry for water treatment applications are Lenntech, Solaris ChemTech, Iofina Chemical, Accepta, Thor Group, CAPCO Water Solutions, Jordan Bromine Co., Albemarle, DuPont, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Dow Chemical Co., SUEZ, Lubrizol Corp., Clariant AG, Lonza, Solenis and Nouryon among others.

Question & Answer: Halogen Biocides Industry for Water Treatment Applications

Question 1: What factors are augmenting the adoption of halogen biocides in water treatment applications?

Answer: Increasing environmental awareness, rapid industrialization, cognizance regarding importance of clean water intake to prevent water-borne diseases and mandatory treatment of water before releasing it into water bodies are major factors driving the market growth.

Question 2: How will Asia-Pacific contribute towards the growth of halogen biocides industry for water applications?

Answer: Escalating investments in water treatment activities along with favorable government initiatives towards minimizing water pollutant levels are augmenting the regional demand for halogen biocides.

Question 3: Which companies define the competitive landscape of halogen biocides market for water applications?

Answer: The prominent companies operating in halogen biocides industry for water treatment applications are Lenntech, Solaris ChemTech, Iofina Chemical, Accepta, Thor Group, CAPCO Water Solutions and Jordan Bromine Co. among others.

