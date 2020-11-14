Hamburger Marunde wins the German Caricature Award in gold

Bremen / Dresden (dpa) – Hamburg cartoonist Marunde won the gold winged pencil at the German Caricature Prize. On Saturday night in Bremen he was honored for his work “When it happens to you so well”, as the organizers announced. Due to the crown pandemic, the awards ceremony took place practically this year.

The “winged silver pencil” went to Miriam Wurster of Hamburg for “individual authors”. Dortmund’s Ari Plikat won bronze with “Not the grandpa”. Felix Gropper from Krefeld was also awarded a “Winged Pencil” as best newcomer for “Cheers on the Assembly Line”.

The German caricature prize is endowed with a total of 11,000 euros. According to the organizers, 262 designers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland presented more than 1000 works this year. The prize is awarded by the “Sächsische Zeitung” and the “Weser-Kurier” of Bremen.