Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue & Regional Analysis Forecast to 2026

The Latin America hand sanitizer market is expected to witness substantial gains over the coming years. In 2019, the region held a market value of approximately $56 million and will show similar growth trends attributing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across Mexico and Brazil. In fact, Mexico and Brazil rank among the top ten countries with the highest cases of COVID-19, which is creating an immense demand for hand sanitizers. Overall, Mexico has half a million confirmed COVID-19 cases with Brazil recording 3.6 million cases at the most recent count.

The significant rise in sanitization product demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic would tremendously augment the hand sanitizer market growth over the forthcoming years. Numerous non-profit organizations, governments, and enterprises are teaming to help control the impact of the coronavirus, which is further driving the production and demand for hand sanitizers across the globe.

In the light of the current situation, several government health organizations such as World Health Organization and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have suggested the use of personal hygiene products to remain safe. This has led to increasing consumption of hand sanitizers.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer are considered as the most effective products against the toughest of bacteria, viruses and fungi. In 2019, The alcohol-based sanitizer market exhibited 93% growth and is expected to experience major traction over the coming years.

In 2019, foam-based hand sanitizer segment held around 16% of the overall market share. The growth can be attributable to considerable preference for the product, as it quickly clings to hands when applied and provide better protection for longer duration. Also, foam-based sanitizers cover a large portion of hands with a few drops, making it more convenient to use.

Hand sanitizer market players are experiencing heavy demand as the products significantly reduce the microbial count in a shorter period and are quite convenient in terms of utilization. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has created a rush for infection prevention measures across the globe on account of highly contagious nature of the coronavirus. Increasing number of coronavirus affected people along with the difficulty in containing the spread will drive the demand for hand sanitizers.

Some of the key industry players operating in the hand sanitizer market include Ecolab, Reckitt Benckiser Group, GOJO Industries, The Himalaya Drug Company, Certus Medical, 3M, and Unilever among many others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Hand Sanitizer Market, By Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Gel

4.2.1. Gel market, by region, 2020 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Liquid market, by region, 2020 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Foam

4.4.1. Foam market, by region, 2020 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Others market, by region, 2020 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Hand Sanitizer Market, By Composition

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Alcohol-based sanitizer

5.2.1. Alcohol-based sanitizer market, by region, 2020 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Alcohol-free sanitizer

5.3.1. Alcohol-free sanitizer market, by region, 2020 – 2026 (USD Million)

