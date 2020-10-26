Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share and Trend to Surpass USD 17.2 billion By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Hand Sanitizer Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Hand Sanitizer Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Hand Sanitizer Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Hand Sanitizer market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

The global hand sanitizer market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2026. The report a??Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray); By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Suppliers, Supermarket and Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026a?? gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market for hand sanitizers has gained a sudden momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is spread across the globe. World Health Organization has already mentioned in its advisory the importance of usage of hand sanitizers during these days and due to this the governments across the globe have made it mandatory the usage, which has pushed the market for these handrubs. There has been a sudden surge in the demand for all types of sanitizer and some countries which are developing are also facing shortage.

Hence many manufacturing industries are striving their best to distribute hand sanitizer in the marketplace. Governments are also encouraging its usage, thereby increasing its demand. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recommended its usage at home, healthcare institutions as well as in all industries, offices, etc. to face the outbreak COVID-19. These new norms have enormously pushed the market and has gained an unprecedented traction in 2020.

These sanitizers are majorly of two types which include alcohol or non-alcohol-based sanitizer. There has been a major demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. These sanitizers are mainly relevant within the liquid handrub, gel-based handrub, foam-based, and spray-based hand sanitizer for killing diseases. Based on the current scenario, the government and other private institutes are also implementing sprinkler-based sanitization systems, especially in the infected areas.

This report focuses on the upward push in the amalgamation of distribution of handrub by the means of e-commerce and hospital pharmacies. It also focuses on the trends in the healthcare industry for using the alcohol based liquid hand sanitizer to eliminate the chances of getting infected. The report analyzes on how the availability of hand sanitizer has raise the competition and price attrition of handrub.

Based on region, the global handrub industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America region is expected to dominate the market in terms of quantity on account of the higher number of COVID-19 cases and production of handrub. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of liquid hand sanitizer for the consumers and is expected to grow in the global market in 2020. The volume and value of these products are expected to increase due to the demand for the handrub in the region in the coming years majorly because of the pandemic. Moreover, majority of the population in the Asia Pacific region is now more aware about the benefits of the usage of handrubs and sanitizers due to the current pandemic. This would in turn benefit the market in the APAC region.

On the basis of product type, liquid hand sanitizer has gained the popularity related to minimize the risk of the transmission of infectious disease. Handrubs are assisting the health care sectors primarily in stopping supply of such transmission diseases while maintaining contact with the patients’ or personal with each other while functionalities of the healthcare workers. Liquid hand sanitizer along with other alcohol based sanitizers and chemicals can also be used to disinfected masks, hands or the contaminated area to minimize the transmission cases of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, thus creating an opportunity for this market.

The European marketplace is projected to preserve a steady growth revenue over the forecast period. Hand sanitizer encompassed with the Himalayan Drug Company trying to make contemporary sensing in the health systems and witness to expand the adoption of using hand sanitizer in Europe, which has greatly aided to decrease the infection in the polluted places.

The players are who helping the health care sectors are Gojo Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Nice Pak, EO Products, Edgewell Personal Care, KAS Direct, LLC, 3M Company, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Byotrol plc, Chattem, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Deb Group Ltd., Skinvisible, Inc., The Clorox Company, Unilever plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Zep, Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company and others across the global market. The most important share hand sanitizer in the global market are launching product, marketing, acquisition to encompass the consumer to increase the selling percentages of strategies to preserve and capture the hand sanitizer market.

In this reporthas segmented the Hand Sanitizer Market report on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region

Hand Sanitizer Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Hand Sanitizer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

E-Commerce

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Suppliers

Supermarket

Others

