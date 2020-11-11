Hanns Joachim Friedrichs Prize to Ulf Röller

ER and his team were among the first to report from Wuhan. Now the TV journalist Ulf Röller will be honored.

Hamburg / Mainz (dpa) – The famous Hanns-Joachim-Friedrichs Prize goes this year to the director of the ZDF studio in Beijing, Ulf Röller. The correspondent and his team are honored for reports from China during the Crown crisis and from Hong Kong during the mass protests.

The award for television journalism has been awarded by a Hamburg-based association since 1995. On Wednesday, in a statement, the jury praised the winners “for the films and analyzes produced with great precision, attention and under the most difficult circumstances” .

“Ulf-Jensen Röller has been reported as one of the first foreign television journalists in the city of Wuhan, barely accessible due to Covid-19. Aside from the official information policy of the Chinese government, the images of his team and his observations provided the first realistic assessments of the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives, ”the jury said. As a journalist, Röller “never lets himself be seduced, either by official statements from the government or by unverifiable representations of the opposition”.

This year the jury also honored a British BBC journalist: Emily Maitlis (“BBC-Newsnight”). “Your questions and requests – as in the interview with Prince Andrew – investigate the background of events and shine behind the face of the person you are talking to,” he said to justify. A special award went to the two NDR reporters Nadia Kaiouli and Jonas Schreijäg “for their extraordinary and impressive documentary recordings” of the maritime rescue ship “Sea-Watch3”. Previous award winners include Anne Will, Anja Reschke, Oliver Welke, and Denis Scheck.