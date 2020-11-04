Hard-Surface Flooring  Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2026|| COVID-19 Unlock Opportunities with Coronavirus Impact Analysis || COVID-19 Impact

To prepare Hard-Surface Flooring market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analysing market data. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted in the report with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The major areas covered in the business report include Hard-Surface Flooring market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The finest Hard-Surface Flooring market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique, and creditable and also makes use of proven tools and techniques to formulate complex market insights into simpler version.

Hard-surface flooring market will reach an estimated valuation by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, GERFLOR SAS, Forbo Flooring India Private Limited, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Alite Floor, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., AFI Licensing LLC, IVC-Group, Mannington Mills, Inc, PERGO, Polyflor Ltd, Shaw Industries Group, Inc, Novalis Innovative Flooring, Milliken & Company., Amtico International, Congoleum Corporation, American Biltrite

The countries covered in the Hard-Surface Flooring market report are the ., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, U.S, France, U.K , , Netherlands, Rest of Europe in Europe, South Korea , Japan, India, South Korea, China Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E, Israel, Rest of Saudi Arabia as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

On the basis of product type, the hard-surface flooring market is segmented into resilient flooring and non-resilient flooring.

On the basis of material type, the hard-surface flooring market is segmented into vinyl flooring, vinyl sheet, vinly composition tile, rubber flooring, cork flooring, asphalt flooring, linoleum flooring, and others.

On the basis of surface type, the hard-surface flooring market is segmented into seamless flooring, wood flooring, and laminate flooring.

On the basis of application, the hard-surface flooring market is segmented into residential building, non-residential building, and transportation equipment.

