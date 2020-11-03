Harrison Ford Mourns “Indiana Jones” Father Sean Connery

Despite grief over Sean Connery, actor Harrison Ford looks back with glee on filming “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”.

Los Angeles (AP) – Hollywood actor Harrison Ford (78) mourns the loss of his famous Indiana Jones father Sean Connery. Two days after the Bond star’s death at the age of 90, Ford spoke on Monday (local time).

“My God, we had a good time,” Ford said in a statement published by “Variety” looking back on filming “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989). In the third part of the adventure saga, Connery played the father of the adventurous archaeologist Henry Jones Junior (Ford).

It was a real pleasure to ride Connery in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle on bumpy and winding mountain roads, Ford recalled of a shooting scene. “Rest in peace, dear friend,” added the actor.

“Indiana Jones” creator George Lucas is grateful that he was “very lucky” to work with Connery. As Indy’s father, the actor will always have a special place in his heart, wrote Lucas on the Lucasfilm website.

The Scottish actor died Saturday in the Bahamas with his family. The death of the James Bond legend caused great sadness around the world.