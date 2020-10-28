Have you lost your SUS card? Application helps in recovery

Connect SUS, a platform developed by the Ministry of Health, gives citizens, professionals and health managers access to virtually everyone’s medical history.

With only the CPF number, the application allows viewing of the visits carried out, the vaccine brochure and the drugs provided by SUS. According to the Ministry of Health, Connect SUS Citizen should also show test results soon.

The application also gives the population access to a virtual version of the card that is used across the SUS (Unified Health System) network. To access the number, the user must click on the card icon in the image and touch the identification QR code to flip the card. The number of the National Health Register (CNS) is then displayed.

The record of all information can be accessed on computers, cell phones and tablets. Connect SUS is a new version of the DigitSUS app and uses information from the National Health Data Network (RNDS).

How to register

Like other digital services of the federal government, Conecte SUS uses the authentication provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which standardizes user access.

It is required to have an account on the Gov.br portal created from the website https://sso.acesso.gov.br. Registration can be done for free using the CPF number or with internet banking details, digital certificate or face validation through the application.

The Connect SUS app has been available for download from the Play Store and the App Store since May of this year.

