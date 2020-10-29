“He only talked about gunshots and pointed to the street”: Mata’s ex-companion and tried to commit suicide – Portugal

“I just noticed that he said ‘Shots, Shots’ and pointed to Rua da Figueirinha”. Rodrigo Filipe Rocha, owner of a car repair shop, remembers the moment when Joaquim Soares spoke to him shortly after the 62-year-old man murdered his ex-partner Mafalda Teles (41) with two shotguns on Tuesday in Grijó, Vila Nova de Gaia . This Wednesday, judicial police tried to find the weapon used in the crime. …

