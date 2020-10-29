World

“He only talked about gunshots and pointed to the street”: Mata’s ex-companion and tried to commit suicide – Portugal

Photo of il ilOctober 29, 2020

“I just noticed that he said ‘Shots, Shots’ and pointed to Rua da Figueirinha”. Rodrigo Filipe Rocha, owner of a car repair shop, remembers the moment when Joaquim Soares spoke to him shortly after the 62-year-old man murdered his ex-partner Mafalda Teles (41) with two shotguns on Tuesday in Grijó, Vila Nova de Gaia . This Wednesday, judicial police tried to find the weapon used in the crime. …

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 10/29/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction

Photo of il ilOctober 29, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button