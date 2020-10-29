Head of DOK Leipzig: “Cinemas are not sources of infection” | Free press

Leipzig (dpa / sn) – Another blockade for cultural institutions and the closure of cinemas would have catastrophic effects according to the director of the Leipzig documentary festival DOK. “I was hoping the politicians had learned from the last few months where infections occur,” said Christoph Terhechte of the German news agency. “According to the hygiene rules provided, cinemas are not a source of infection”. You sit far away, don’t talk or interact in any other way. “It makes no sense to describe cinemas as a dangerous place”.

The international festival ends on Sunday. “We can still hold our final event, but we’ve already heard people’s concerns these days,” Terhechte explained. Some purchased tickets were not redeemed because people were insecure. He was seriously concerned that the festival might still take place next year as there may be no more cinemas capable of showing films.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister discussed further massive restrictions on public life in a video conference on Wednesday. As the German News Agency has learned from the consultations, there will be a new blockade for some areas from November 2 until the end of the month: gastronomic activities are expected to remain closed, including theaters, operas, concert halls and sports facilities.