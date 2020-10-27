Health delegate without a mask unworthy population in Vila Viçosa – society

In Vila Viçosa, photographs are circulating that outrage the population. The photos in question were also sent to the CM and show the health delegate from Vila Viçosa, but also Borba and Estremoz, Manuel José Galego, who apparently visits people at the Vila Viçosa health center without wearing an individual protective mask.

The photos were reportedly taken from outside the building last week while several people waited for the prophylactic isolation statement to be made.

The CM contacted ARS Alentejo, already aware of the situation, to ensure that the investigation was carried out. It is recalled that Vila Viçosa is recording an outbreak with around a hundred active cases. Schools in the entire district were closed indefinitely.