Health Functional Food Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | Nestle, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Danone

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Cargill Corp. (United States), Archer Daniels Midland (United States), Danone (France), Unilever (United Kingdom), Coca Cola (United States), Bunge Limited (United States), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Amway (United States) and Herbalife Nutrition (United States)

Health functional foods refer to food supplements containing nutrients, which have a nutritional or physiological effect whose purpose is to supplement the normal diet. They also promote optimal health and help reduce the risk of disease. Health functional foods come in tablets, capsules, powders, and others. They are being widely used for sports nutrition, weight management food, dietary supplements, among others application.

Quick and Easy Ways to Ensure a Healthier Lifestyle Are In High Demand

The Clean Label and Natural Food Movements Have Mainstreamed

The Rising Health Conscious People Across the Globe

Increasing Disposable Income among the People

The Growing Marketing & Promotional Activities of the Health Functional Foods

The Growing Health Care Expenditure among the Developing Regions

Stringent Government Regulations

To Prove Health Benefits Claims

Type (Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management Food, Dietary Supplements, Other), Ingredients (Dietary Fibers, Vitamins, Omega-3, Antioxidants, Probiotics, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Health Functional Food Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

