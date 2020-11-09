Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2024 – Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast & Emerging Trends

Japan health intelligent virtual assistant market share will observe a significant growth at 36.1% of CAGR through 2024. The growing focus on rapid development of internet of things indicates the urgency to cate to the rising elderly population through reduced human resource costs. Also, the rising adoption of the internet of things by prominent companies will propel regional businesses in the coming years.

The need for improving patient experience and reducing per capita cost of healthcare and medical errors will escalate the acceptance of intelligent virtual assistants. A health intelligent virtual assistant has the potential to facilitate diagnosing an ailment, offer novel therapy options, and eliminate human error & unnecessary tasks that clog up the system.

The plethora of technological advancements plaguing the globe will contribute toward the robust growth of health intelligent virtual assistant market. Implementation of advanced technologies is likely to simplify critical problems in the healthcare sector, which will subsequently increase the productivity and efficiency of the medical space, thereby stimulating health intelligent virtual assistant industry size. As per the market study, health intelligent virtual assistant industry remuneration is anticipated to cross USD 1.6 billion by 2024.

Speech recognition, one of the most foremost technologies in the health IVA space, is forecast to record a remuneration of a commendable USD 1,023.6 million by 2024. This technology is gaining popularity among the consumers owing to the deployment of smartphones. The implementation of this technology in HER will undeniably aid physicians to improve their working efficiency and productivity.

Text-to-speech is another lucrative technology segment of health intelligent virtual assistant market that is forecast to help impel the overall industry trends. Cost effectiveness pertaining to the quality of the speech along with effective and efficient medical communication will augment the industry growth. Payers have been mainly using this technology to offer best services to the customers. Payers have also been making heavy investments to develop healthcare infrastructure, which will help to protect the patient’s data and enhance interoperability.

Leading providers of health intelligent virtual assistants market include Welltok, Inc., eGain Corporation, Kognito, Microsoft Corporation, MedRespond, True Image Interactive, Inc., Verint Systems, Nuance Communications, idAvatars, and CSS Corporation. These firms aim to offer new products through R&D, strategic mergers and acquisitions to consolidate their global market position. For example, Nuance declared its strategic collaboration with Partners HealthCare for the enhancement of advanced artificial intelligence software applications for diagnostic imaging in March 2018.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Technology

4.1. Health intelligent virtual assistant market share by technology, 2017 & 2024

4.2. Speech recognition

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Text-to-speech

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.4. Voice recognition

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By End-user

5.1. Health intelligent virtual assistant market share by procedure, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Payers

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Providers

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

