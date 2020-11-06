Health minister guarantees Penafiel hospital will have funds “immediately” – society

Health Minister Marta Temido admitted this Friday that Penafiel Hospital, which registered 10% of hospitalizations with 19 patients nationwide, is in the “center of the hurricane” but assured that commitments to guarantee were made immediately.

“Penafiel Hospital is in an area that we know is currently geographically in the center of the hurricane. Not a National Health Service unit [SNS] it is pressure-free (…). [Esta manhã] These commitments have been made and there will be no shortage of funds to meet the needs immediately, “said Marta Temido.

The Minister spoke to journalists in Porto after a series of working meetings in the Tâmega and Sousa region, which will end this afternoon at the Northern Regional Health Administration.

Marta Temido said Penafiel Hospital had “seen some relief from a number of transfers in recent days,” citing Fernando Pessoa Hospital, a private unit in Gondomar, owned by the NHS, as an example.

The visit of the Minister of Health to the North in Lousada included a meeting with the Executive Directorate of the Group of Health Centers of Vale do Sousa Norte and the local health authority, as well as a visit to the Father Américo Hospital in Penafiel, where she met with the Board of Directors of Centro Hospitalar do Tâmega e Sousa (CHTS).

At stake is a hospital center that supports a region, Tâmega e Sousa, which has been a cause for concern due to the increasing number of infections with the new coronavirus. On Tuesday alone, 235 inmates were registered in this hospital, 11 of whom were in the intensive care unit.

This situation led to a request from the CHTS Board of Directors, Carlos Alberto Silva, to the Northern Regional Health Administration.

“I already have 30 inpatients in the emergency room again and today is Monday, a particularly difficult day. If you have GPs who can come to the emergency room, it was good because we had some positive results here that weighed on the scales.” . It’s complicated, “said Carlos Alberto Silva’s ’email’ on Monday, to which Lusa had access.

When asked if this question had already been answered, Marta Temido admitted that “at the moment the market does not have the availability of professionals” after reiterating the idea that “proximity responses” are sought and triggered.