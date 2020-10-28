Health minister says the government has made “clear choices” for SNS policy

Health Minister Marta Temido assured today that the government had made a “clear choice” for the National Health Service (SNS) and attributed difficulties in executing investments in this area to government procurement regulations.

In a second round of questions in the parliamentary debate on the state budget, Marta Temido of the PCP was again asked by Deputy Duarte Alves about the government’s priorities in the health sector and the investments to be made, namely in the construction and modernization of hospitals.

“Our choice is clear: it’s the NHS,” he replied.

The minister admitted some difficulties in carrying out the planned investments in the health sector and referred to the recent controversial process of changing the rules on public procurement.

“Unfortunately, it is not enough to foresee investments in the state budget, it is also necessary to have the ability to carry it out. We have had difficulties, so we have changed some rules that deserve so much challenge because the ones that have never been have worked, do not understand the procedural difficulties and always judge this. We are trying to deceive someone, “he said.

The minister reiterated that the increase in skilled workers promised in the budget proposal for next year – 4,200 – “is nothing unusual, but a confirmation of the path we are on,” saying that the government has recruited more than 20,000 health and health professionals since the previous legislature Bet on the improvement of wages for this area.

“Sometimes we forget, time goes by quickly, but in 2015 the lowest salary in the NHS was 505 euros and now 635 euros, and the highest 5,211 euros, today it’s 5,664 (…) This is our investment, these are the numbers” he defended.

Marta Temido assumed that by the end of the year more than 340,000 Portuguese would be assigned a family doctor.

“This is what the SNS consists of with a lot of effort, a lot of commitment and without turning its back on it when it needs us most,” he emphasized.

In a second round of questions that the PSD refused to intervene, the only question from the right-wing seats came from the sole deputy of the Liberal Initiative, João Cotrim Figueiredo, who spent his last few seconds asking what health area could be restored, “if the government hadn’t decided to deliver 1,700 million euros to TAP.”

“Would you arrive to end the delays in surgeries, exams, and queuing of elderly people outside of health centers?” He asked.

The questions to the Minister of Health ended parliamentary work in the morning, which resumes at 3:15 p.m. and has about an hour left to debate before the 107 minutes allotted for the closing time.

At the end of the afternoon, the proposal for the state budget for 2021 will be voted on in general, with approval guaranteed by votes in favor of the PS and the abstentions of PCP, PAN, PEV and unregistered MPs Joacine Qatar Moreira and Cristina Rodrigues.

PSD, BE, CDS-PP, Chega and Liberal Initiative have already announced that they will vote against.