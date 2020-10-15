Health officials allow quick but “thoughtful and reluctant” testing – society

Rapid tests for Covid-19 can be carried out depending on the clinical and epidemiological situation, but must be carried out with “consideration and restraint” according to a joint circular from the Directorate-General for Health, Infarmed and the Ricardo Jorge Institute.

“Rapid diagnostic tests for the detection of antigens should be used according to the clinical, epidemiological situation and the purpose for which they are intended: rapid detection of cases for rapid implementation of measures to control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2”, means it in the document.

Their performance “depends heavily on the clinical and epidemiological context in which they are used and it is recommended that they be weighted and reserved in cases without clinical and epidemiological criteria,” adds the joint information circular “Diagnosing COVID-19 – Research Tests by.” “add antigen”.