“Health requirements, but the economy doesn’t allow it”: Rui Rio says that a new state of emergency has to be different – society

"Health requirements, but the economy doesn't allow it": Rui Rio says that a new state of emergency has to be different

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Rui Rio, said that the development of the Covid-19 pandemic is much more serious at this moment than in March and April. However, he made it clear that even if a state of emergency is imposed in Portugal, the characteristics cannot be the same.

“People think we will be closed at home. People don’t need to be afraid because it won’t be, but it should be (…)” health requirements, but the economy doesn’t allow it, “said the PSD – President after meeting the Prime Minister António Costa this Friday morning in São Bento, Lisbon.

Rio also reiterated that the PSD would side with the “solution for the country”.