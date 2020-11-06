Health Secretary Says 800,000 Flu Vaccines Still In Stock – Executive Digest

Health Minister Marta Temido said today that despite breaking news, pharmacies still have 800,000 flu vaccines in stock, arguing that a million Portuguese people have already had access to the vaccine.

“On November 3rd, 1.8 million vaccines were delivered to the National Health Service (SNS). From November 30th to December 6th, 270,000 vaccines will be dispensed, a date that can be brought forward. So far, a million Portuguese have been vaccinated, with 800,000 vaccines in stock, ”the minister said during a joint hearing in the parliamentary committees on health, budget and finance for review in the OE2021 area.

When asked by Congressman Ricardo Baptista Leite of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who claimed the existence of “millions of Portuguese from north to south of the country on waiting lists” for the flu vaccine, Marta Temido also reminded the Ministry of Health that the Ministry of Health “stepped up vaccine purchases this year by 39% “for a total of 2.070 million doses, which progressed with the expectation of the vaccination program.

“Of the millions of Portuguese vaccinated, 770,000 received doses registered as administered and 260,000 doses dispensed for administration in various facilities,” the minister said, noting that pharmacies were not only given 200,000 doses for sale, These facilities “will have acquired 500,000 vaccines”.

Marta Temido also reiterated that the country continues “to try to increase the purchase of vaccines against influenza on time” and that “the vulnerable Portuguese and with criteria for the administration of the vaccine will have access”, without mentioning the “limited quantities” on the world market.