Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook By Revenue & Regional Analysis Forecast To 2025

Healthcare analytics market trends will be driven by the emergence of big data. A shift from paper charts and hand-written scripts to real-time electronic health records has accumulated large amounts of digital data. Investors are extending their interests in technologies that manage these electronic records and provide big data analytic tools to minimize preventable readmissions.

The U.S. healthcare analytics market has emerged as a profitable geographical terrain over the years and will continue to witness robust gains in the coming times. Improved disposable income among people in the region and the easy availability of healthcare financing has supported developments in the regional industry. rising investments in venture capital funds and the demand for enhanced healthcare facilities will support the healthcare analytics market in the U.S.

Based on applications, healthcare analytics in clinical management segment is expected to witness significant growth and is pegged to achieve $5.69 billion in annual revenues by 2025. It can be attributed to the increasing demand from healthcare organizations to enhance their operational efficiencies. The clinical use of healthcare analytics for implementing preventive care to reduce readmission rates will escalate the industry forecast.

With respect to the type of product, prescriptive analytics has held a significant stake in the market due to its ability to provide critical medical data and information to the medical professionals to help them make critical decisions and achieve successful outcomes.

In 2018, hospitals dominated the end-use segment for healthcare analytic solutions and held over 70.4% of the revenue share in the industry. IT Integration solutions like HER/EMR systems in hospital settings are driving the adoption of healthcare analytics world-wide. For instance, in the US, over 80% of the hospitals have installed HER/EMR systems.

Some of the leading healthcare analytics companies include Cerner Corporation, IBM, Change Healthcare, Evolent Health, and GE Healthcare, among various others.

