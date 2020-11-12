Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market 2020| Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2025

Healthcare artificial intelligence market is set to witness considerable growth given to ongoing advancements in big data analytics. These analytic solutions that focus on the healthcare sector help in providing better patient outcomes, lower overall costs, detect diseases at an early stage, and all-in-all improve overall quality of healthcare service.

Artificial intelligence is considerably deployed in various healthcare and research activities, which include drug discovery, health service delivery, chronic condition management, and disease detection. Rising prevalence of remote patient monitoring systems based on data analytics, cloud technologies, and machine learning will further augment the healthcare artificial intelligence market dynamics.

Constant technological upgradations across the healthcare sector coupled with rising adoption of artificial intelligence in research facilities could broaden the business horizon for local industry players. Forecasters claim that the UK healthcare artificial intelligence market could maintain a growth rate of 42.4% withing the predicted timeframe. Regional authorities are taking progressive efforts like the arrangement of workshops to increase awareness about the benefits of AI platforms for healthcare professionals.

On the other hand, increasing requirements of high initial capital for digitizing the untapped markets is likely to impede the healthcare artificial intelligence market growth over the estimated timeline.

In terms of segmentation by application, the global healthcare artificial intelligence industry from the drug discovery segment accounted for a 27.1% market share in 2018. Additionally, this application segment is expected to expand at a considerable rate in years ahead. The segmental growth can be attributed to high capability of AI-integrated solutions and software in drug discovery. These capabilities include rapid and effective screening and identification of molecules.

Companies operating in the healthcare artificial intelligence market are working on implementing inorganic strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to broaden their geographical reach. Taking July 2020 for instance, InveniAI® LLC, a leading developer of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications for healthcare institutions, inked a strategic collaboration deal with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. Reportedly, GlaxoSmithKline would leverage InveniAI’s innovative AI and ML platform, AlphaMeld®, to effectively navigate and evaluate developing innovation spanning the firm’s main focus areas.

