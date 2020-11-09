Healthcare Assistive Robot Market 2024 – Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends

The global healthcare assistive robot market has irrefutably received commendable momentum from the ground-breaking advancements in sensor technology that have significantly bolstered the ability of robotic assistants to offer surgical support, medical care, and mobility aid. In the near future, medical professionals will inexorably work in conjunction with medical robots for enhanced procedural outcomes and reduced surgery time.

Healthcare assistive robots are increasingly gaining traction as robotics continues to support healthcare professionals with automating routine tasks and enhancing patient care. Robotic medical assistants have been playing critical role over the past few months, with healthcare workers aiming to implement proper social distancing policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers are at high risk of acquiring the coronavirus infection while taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Healthcare assistive robots can be classified into mobile and fixed based in terms of their portability. Mobile healthcare assistive robot market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% through 2024. Mobile robots have become widely popular in recent years and numerous robotics companies have launched innovative healthcare assistive robots.

Mobile robots are typically controlled via a network of sensors and software that help them navigate through their surroundings and perform tasks. Most mobile robots today combine emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence with robotics and mechatronics. Mobile healthcare assistive robots can healthcare staff in taking care of elderly or disabled people.

Healthcare assistive robotic systems are used in applications including orthopedics, sports, stroke, and cognitive and motor skills. In 2017, cognitive and motor applications segment accounted for over 24.3% revenue share of healthcare assistive robot market and is expected to witness notable growth through 2024 due to rising incidence of neurological disorders.

The CorPath System pioneered by Corindus Vascular Robotics empowers doctors to conduct remote surgery along with allowing them to attain on-site training. The CorPath is claimed to be the world’s first remote telerobotic interventional platform. This system can significantly address the pain points of people located in remote areas deprived of access to appropriate emergency medical care, especially because of the scarcity of skilled surgeons at regional hospitals. Fortunately, the unparalleled blend of robotics and virtual reality in CorPath will help surgeons prepare for critical situations, which will subsequently help impact the revenue scale of healthcare assistive robot market.

