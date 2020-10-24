Healthcare CRO Services Market 2026 Competitive Landscape | Outlook with IQVIA,PRA,ICON,Syneos,Evotec,Charles River

The global healthcare contract research organization (CRO) services market was valued at $38,996.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $66,036.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. Contract research organizations (CROs) are outsourcing companies or groups that conduct specific and focused R&D clinical trials for the pharmaceutical or biotech industry. They possess well-experienced professionals that offer preclinical, clinical, and regulatory activities for drug and medical devices development, and their commercialization. These organizations can range from international full-service groups to small or niche service providing groups. In addition, CROs provide the experience of moving a novel drug, molecule, or a drug from its nascent phase to marketing approval, without any involvement of a sponsor for these services.

Key Players:

IQVIA

PRA

ICON

Syneos

Evotec

Charles River

Medpace

Syngene

Biotelemetry

and Labcorpare

Surge in R&D for the development of novel drugs and medical devices and rise in healthcare expenditure are the major factorsthat drive the market growth. Moreover, CROs help in saving time and extra cost of manufacturers as it reduces the time to conduct a trial compared to the time taken for doing the same trials in-house, whichleadsto significant cost savings. However, penetrating competition in the market and dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The Global Healthcare CRO Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The market is segmented on the basis of service type, therapeutic area, end-users, and region. By service type, it is categorized into early phase development, clinical development services, laboratory services, and consulting services. By therapeutic area, it is segmented into oncology, CNS disorder, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, infectious disease, diabetes, and others. By end-users it is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service Type

Early Phase Development

Clinical Research Services

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

CNS Disorder

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Disease

Infectious Disease

Diabetes

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

