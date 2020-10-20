Healthcare IT Market Growth Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2026

The Asia Pacific healthcare IT market is projected to observe a significant growth by 2026. The industry in APAC will be driven by rising disposable income and developing healthcare infrastructure. Various programs and initiatives undertaken by governments of the health council will positively influence IT solution development and affordability.

Driven by the challenges produced by the novel coronavirus outbreak, various medical and healthcare professionals have begun shifting their interests and practices towards digital platforms. Social distancing and lockdown has indeed enabled the global healthcare IT market to witness a phenomenal upsurge over the past few months, in turn compelling various industry majors to invest heftily in the business space.

Healthcare IT solutions are categorized into revenue cycle management, fraud management, electronic health record, vendor-neutral archives, healthcare analytics, mHealth, supply chain management, customer relationship management, telehealth, and radiology information systems, among others. mHealth section was holding around 12.8% of the total market share. mHealth includes wearable devices and health-related mobile applications.

In terms of the end-user vertical, healthcare IT market is characterized by the pharmacies segment, which as per the report, seized a market share of 13.3 per cent in 2019. Transforming healthcare practices and rising inclination towards use of health IT solutions call in for the pharmacists to deploy a range of healthcare IT solutions. Further, e-prescribing is also witnessing a massive traction globally and is being installed by many pharmacies across various emerging economies. It encourages adoption of health IT due to its potential to augment patient safety by reducing the medication errors to a much larger extent.

Prominent companies offering healthcare information technology solutions worldwide are eClinicalWorks, Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and McKesson Corporation among others. These companies are emphasizing on various strategies such as new product development, business expansion, and acquisitions to consolidate their presence in the global market.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Market, By Solution

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Radiology information system

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Electronic health record

4.3.1. Healthcare IT Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Picture archiving and communication systems

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Computerized physician order entry

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Vendor neutral archives

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. mHealth

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Healthcare analytics

4.8.1. Healthcare IT Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.9. Telehealth

4.9.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.10. Supply chain management

4.10.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.11. Customer relationship management

4.11.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.12. Fraud management

4.12.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.13. Revenue cycle management

4.13.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.14. Others

4.14.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Healthcare IT Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Healthcare provider

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Hospitals

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Pharmacies

5.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Diagnostic and imaging centers

5.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Ambulatory clinical units

5.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Healthcare payer

5.3.1. Healthcare IT Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Private

5.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Public

5.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

