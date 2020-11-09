Healthcare Laboratory Informatics Market 2024 – Business Growth Plan and Global Industry Outlook

The global healthcare laboratory informatics market growth in China is expected to reach USD 129.1 million by 2024 propelled by the rising geriatric population and increasing disposable income. Additionally, government healthcare policies and initiatives to reform public hospitals promote a tiered health care system, decrease unwanted drug usage and health insurance will favor the segment penetration.

The emergence of digitization and big data analytics is providing a major push to healthcare laboratory informatics market size, which is projected to exceed a revenue of USD 2.2 billion by 2024. This is quite evident from the increasing adoption rate of cloud computing technology in the healthcare organizations lately. Cloud computing technology enables customized services via internet such as disease monitoring, providing alerts to patients about the risks, and geospatial mapping.

Based on the product trends, it would not be incorrect to quote that LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) are one of most popularized products of this industry. Indeed, laboratory information management systems based healthcare laboratory informatics market size is anticipated to cross a substantial USD 825.6 million by 2024. The high rate of revenue projection can be irrefutably attributed to the development of advanced designs in a bid to meet the escalating demand from life science companies, biobanks, and numerous other healthcare settings. The fact that LIMS ease data maintenance and reduce data interpretation errors will further help strengthen the revenue landscape of LIMS healthcare laboratory informatics industry.

The worldwide healthcare laboratory informatics industry size from software segment is poised to grow at 7.8% CAGR through 2024 owing to the increasing necessity for systems that complement the organizational needs. Furthermore, the segment augmentation is positively impacted by the increasing demand for data organization along with preference towards regulatory-compliant software due to improved workflows, customized software, and data visibility.

The laboratory information management systems (LIMS) segment is anticipated to expand at an 8.2% CAGR through 2024 owing to the high adoption rate of these systems. The penetration of LIMS is driven by various advantages like the reduction of cost and time for data management and handling coupled with data integrity and standardization.

