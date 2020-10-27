Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Is Predicted to Witness A Massive Growth Up To 2025

Healthcare revenue cycle management market is expected to witness massive gains through 2025, with the increasing hospital admissions, there has been a rising need for efficient data management to ensure accurate revenue management. This in turn has led to high adoption of software systems to manage vast amount of healthcare data. The integrated software manages billing data through the patient’s admission process till his recovery making it an efficient and accurate approach towards healthcare revenue data management.

Speaking of the product landscape, industry experts forecast integrated revenue cycle management to witness considerable demand in the coming years. In terms of revenue, integrated revenue cycle management market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over 2019-2025.The approach is widely being used by healthcare professional to facilitate billing and coding processes.

End-user of healthcare revenue cycle management include physicians, diagnostics, hospitals, as well as ambulatory surgical centers. Among them, hospitals have exhibited high adoption rate of healthcare RCM solutions. In 2018, hospitals accounted for revenue of around 16 billion in the HRCM industry. Such increase in the revenue size is associated with the rise in number of hospital admissions at a global level. Doctors & administrative staff rely upon integrated healthcare revenue cycle management software at large for management of both clinical and financial data.

Japan is slated to be one of the major regions where demand for HRCM will surge rapidly from the hospital segment. The presence of large geriatric patient base and the consequently higher rate of hospital admissions will influence the regional healthcare revenue cycle management market outlook. As per the research study, Japan HRCM market share is poised to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 14% over 2019-2025.

Speaking of the competitive landscape, some of the key players in healthcare revenue cycle management market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, AGS Health, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accretive Health, Cerner, Conifer Health Solutions, CareCloud, Dell, and Emdeon. M&As, product innovations, and collaborations & partnerships to enhance the technological portfolio are some of the major strategies slated to underline the industry terrain through 2025.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Integrated

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3. Stand alone

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Function

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Claims & denial management

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Medical coding & billing

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Eligibility verification

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.5. Payment remittance

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Deployment

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. On-premise

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Cloud-based

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

