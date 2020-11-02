Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size Soaring at 8.5% CAGR by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, the research report on ‘ Healthcare Supply Chain Management market’ now available with Market Study Report, LLC, offers a detailed analysis of the factors influencing the global business sphere. This report also provides precise information pertaining to market size, commercialization aspects and revenue estimation of this business. The report further elucidates the status of leading industry players thriving in the competitive spectrum of the ‘ Healthcare Supply Chain Management market’.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Market Overview:

Today, the health care industry is beneath an immense pressure to provide high-quality care, as patients are increasingly demanding better medical facilities and services from patients around the world. Thus, healthcare organization and medical facilities are strictly following supply chain management practices. Healthcare supply chain management is concerned with the regulation of the flow of medical good & services from manufacturer to patients.

Healthcare supply chain management includes managing supplies, obtaining resources and distributing services to providers and patients. To finalize the process, information about medical products and services usually run through several autonomous stakeholders that includes manufacturers, insurance companies, healthcare providers, hospitals, group purchasing organizations and various regulatory agencies. Increasing pressure faced by healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency and profitability, implementation of the unique device identification (UDI) initiative by the FDA and rise in demand of medical devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Synopsis of the competitive landscape:

The report consists of detailed analysis of the competitive terrain of this industry.

Information about competitive scope of competitive terrain is specified in the report. The competitive reach of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market spans the companies such as

Oracle

SAP

McKesson

Tecsys

Infor

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Manhattan Associates

JDA Software Group

Cerner

Jump Technologies

The study presents data about the participants of the industry along with their specific shares in the market, area serves, production sites and more.

The report presents information about manufacturer’s product portfolio, features of the product along with products’ application areas.

A detailed breakdown of the summaries of companies coupled with data associated to profit margins and models is present in the report.

An analysis of the regional expanse:

The report extensively divides the regional spectrum of this industry. As per the report, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market has established its position spanning the regions of USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

Data related to the industry share that these regions have acquired is present in the report. Also, information related to the growth opportunities for the players that have their base in these regions is included.

The anticipated growth rate to be recorded by every region over the predicted time period is specified in the report.

An outline of the market segmentation:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Delivery Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End-User:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Healthcare Providers

Data with regards to the industry share of each product segment, along with the market value in the industry is explained in the report. Information with regards to production growth is also provided in the report.

With regards to application segment, the report includes information about the market share obtained by every segment.

Information related to the product consumption of every application along with the growth rate of each application segment is expected to be recorded over the expected time period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by Delivery Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Industry Analysis

