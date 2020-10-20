Hearing Amplifiers Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026

The hearing amplifiers market is projected to foresee tremendous revenue growth over the coming years due to the growing number of cases of people suffering from mild or moderate hearing impairment issues. Hearing amplifiers can be used to, as the name suggests, amplify the sound levels around the user. Personal sound amplifiers are touted to be the optimum choice for the normal-hearing population. A person who has normal hearing could essentially use a hearing amplifier for leisure activities like birdwatching. These devices essentially work as binoculars for ears.

Europe hearing amplifiers market is set to grow at 5% CAGR through 2026 on account of growing prevalence of hearing disorder in elderly population. As per the manifesto by the European Coalition on Hearing Loss & Disability (2017), approximately 52 million individuals, that is 10% of the overall population experience some form of hearing loss. Favorable medical reimbursement scenario in Europe will boost the regional industry forecast.

With respect to distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Of these, in 2019, the online pharmacies segment held a crucial 30% share of the overall market. The segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the coming years owing to the wide variety of innovative hearing amplifiers available offered by online pharmacies. Additionally, numerous discounts offered by these pharmacies to attract more customer attention is further increasing the segment share in an effective manner. Citing an instance, CVS pharmacy offers hearing amplification devices to customers located in the U.S. or United States territories.

In terms of product, the overall market is categorized into behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing amplifiers. Of these, the in-the-ear hearing amplifiers market was valued at over $20 million back in 2019. The segment is likely to witness increasing consumer demand over the coming years owing to its convenient-to-use factor. The product’s smaller size in comparison to other available alternative in the industry make it much more easy to wear and operate.

Increasing incidence of hearing disorder among the older population is poised to drive global hearing amplifiers market outlook. Hearing loss and hearing disorder can be a result from complications at birth, genetic causes, certain infectious diseases, use of particular drugs, chronic ear infections, ageing and exposure to excessive noise. As per World Health Organization, unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual cost of around USD 750 billion, globally.

Key manufacturers and brands in the global hearing amplifiers market include Etymotic Research, Beurer, FocusEar, IntriCon Corporation, iHEAR Medical, Sound World Solutions, MDHearing, Otofonix, Britzgo and Banglijian, among others. These players are implementing various organic and inorganic strategies including mergers, acquisitions and product innovations to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Beurer rolled out new hearing amplifiers at MEDICA in 2019 and the new collection consists of different hearing amplifier designed as per individual needs.

