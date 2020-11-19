Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market : Growth Prospects, Key Vendors and Future Scenario || Top Players – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Limited, CryoLife

Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­

Heart valve disease treatment market­ is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle.

Major Market Players:

The major market players in the heart valve disease treatment market­ are Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Limited, CryoLife, Inc, Mardil Medical, Inc, NeoChord, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, SYNECOR, Foldex, Inc, LivaNova PLC, Novosense AB, Servier among others.

Market Outlook: Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­

Heart valve disease is also known as valvular heart disease impairment in the functioning of the valves of the heart. It causes by either valvular stenosis or valvular insufficiency. In some cases one or more of the valves don’t work properly, these results in the disruption of the blood flow in the body. Symptoms include abnormal heart sound (murmur), shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling of ankles and feet, dizziness and fainting.

According to the John Muir Health, heart disorder is the leading cause of death in the U.S, with more than 600,000 deaths in America each year and heart valve disease gets diagnosed in over five million Americans each year.

Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market Drivers

Rapid development of invasive cardiology and the adoption of minimally invasive techniques for heart surgery boosting the market growth

Rising research & development in valve replacement and adult cardiac surgery such as treatment for valvular heart diseases is accelerating the market growth in the forecast period

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is enhancing the market growth for heart valve disease treatment

Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market Restraints

High cost of diagnostics and surgeries is hindering the market

Stringent government regulations and medical authorities is hampering the market growth in the near future

Lack of experts and medical practitioners for heart surgery is restraining the market growth

Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­ Scope and Market Size:

Heart valve disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, drugs class, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into medication and surgery

Based on types, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into valvular stenosis and valvular insufficiency

Based on drugs class, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented diuretics, anti-arrhythmic agents, vasodilators, ace inhibitors, beta blockers, anticoagulants and others

Based on the route of administration, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy

Based on end-users, the heart valve disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Heart Valve Disease Treatment Market­ Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, Abbott Vascular Inc a subsidiary of Abbott received expanded approval from the U.S FDA for MitraClip Clip Delivery System, a valve repair device to treat certain heart failure patients with mitral regurgitation. Previously this device is indicated for reducing mitral regurgitation in patients with abnormalities of the mitral valve. This expanded approval of new indication will benefit the patients with heart failure symptoms associated with significant secondary mitral regurgitation, who have received inadequate response from other therapies.

In August 2019, Medtronic received expanded approval from the FDA for the devices CoreValve Evolut R and CoreValve Evolut PRO for the several transcatheter heart valves in patients who have low risk for death and complication associated with open-heart surgery. The approvals expand the clinical use of these devices and broaden the company’s portfolio in the therapeutics area of cardiology.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global heart valve disease treatment market­ outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

