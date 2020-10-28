Heathrow Airport loses number one in Europe – Executive Digest

London Heathrow Airport announced today that for the first time it has lost its number one in Europe in terms of number of passengers carried in favor of Paris Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Heathrow is now followed by Amsterdam Schiphol (Netherlands) and Frankfurt (Germany) airports.

The airport was fined after the quarantine the UK imposed on passengers from several countries, as well as after conducting health tests on its competitors.

A total of 19 million passengers used the airport in the first nine months of the year, compared to 61 million in the same period in 2019.

By 2020, the airport is projected to handle 22.6 million passengers and 37.1 million passengers in 2021, a far cry from its prediction before the health crisis.

“The UK is lagging behind because we were too slow to run passenger tests. The European authorities have acted faster and their economies are benefiting, ”said John Holland-Kaye, Executive Director of Heathrow Airport.

However, the airport hopes to benefit from the UK government’s promise to introduce an international arrivals test by December 1st.

This device, which airlines does not convince, should make it possible to cut the quarantine period the UK is imposing on many countries from 14 days to a week.

London Airport, located west of the UK capital, was 19 in Europe before the pandemic with a large number of tourists or business customers.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 43.5 million cases of infection worldwide.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.